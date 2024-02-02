GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NIA chargesheets two alleged aides of Canada-based ‘terrorist’ Arsh Dalla

The NIA alleged that the two were actively involved in recruiting the youth into Dalla’s terror and crime syndicate

February 02, 2024 04:07 am | Updated 04:07 am IST - NEW DELHI

Devesh K Pandey
Devesh K. Pandey
A view of the crime scene after the Delhi Police Special Cell apprehended two sharpshooters linked with the international terrorist and gangster Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dalla, plotting to assassinate singer Elly Mangat, in New Delhi.

A view of the crime scene after the Delhi Police Special Cell apprehended two sharpshooters linked with the international terrorist and gangster Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dalla, plotting to assassinate singer Elly Mangat, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against alleged Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) members Manpreet Singh alias Peeta and Mandeep Singh, who were recently deported from the Philippines at its instance.

The NIA has named the two as associates of Canada-based “listed individual terrorist” Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla, in its second supplementary chargesheet. “Dalla had recruited Peeta and Mandeep Singh, who were operating from the Philippines on his directions,” the NIA has said.

The NIA alleged that the two were actively involved in recruiting the youth into Dalla’s terror and crime syndicate. “They were playing a vital role in the larger terror conspiracy against India by raising funds for the proscribed terrorist organisation, KTF, through large-scale extortions in India, and channelling that money into drug and other businesses and trades and to various countries through the ‘hawala’ network. They were involved in smuggling arms and ammunition from Pakistan into the Indian territory,” said the NIA.

The agency said that Dalla, in collusion with Peeta, had recruited criminal elements and terror operatives and formed a full-fledged syndicate in Punjab. They targeted businessmen, high net-worth individuals and professionals, terrorised them by opening fire in front of their houses and extorted protection money from them. The extortion money was sent to various foreign countries through banking and non-banking channels, it is alleged.

In July and November last year, the NIA had filed chargesheets against 13 accused persons. The probe against 10 other accused and their aides, who are associates with Babbar Khalsa International and KTF, is in progress.

