NIA chargesheets social media influencer for trafficking youth to commit cyber fraud for Chinese firms in Laos

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday (August 24, 2024) chargesheeted two more people, including a social media influencer, in connection with an organised human trafficking case involving Chinese companies based in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone of Laos.

The accused have been identified as the influencer Balwant aka Bobby Kataria, who has been arrested, and his associate, Ankit Shokeen. The agency said that Mr. Shokeen is currently based in Laos. The chargesheet has been submitted before a special court in Panchkula in Haryana.

The NIA probe revealed that both the accused, along with others, were involved in recruiting jobseekers using deception and false inducements, and transporting them to Laos. “The victims so lured were being handed over to the Chinese companies in Laos, where they were forced to carry out cyber frauds/scams under harsh, strenuous, and restrictive conditions,” the agency said, in a statement.

Coerced and tortured

According to the NIA, the Chinese companies confiscated the passports of the victims and also subjected them to physical and mental torture for non-performance or refusal to indulge in cyber frauds. Through call centres, the victims were coerced into committing illegal online activities such as investment scams, relationship scams, and cryptocurrency scams.

“The conspiracy was hatched by Bobby Kataria along with co-accused Ankit Shokeen and others. Together, they had incorporated MBK Global Visa Private Limited, a visa consultancy, and by taking advantage of his popularity among the youth, Bobby was attracting job seeking youth with lucrative offers in countries like Singapore. After taking advance payments, he would persuade the victims to go to Laos,” the agency said.

Trafficking syndicate

Following reports about Indian nationals having been trapped by cyber fraud syndicates, the Indian Embassy in Laos had intervened and rescued many victims in coordination with the local law enforcement agencies.

The NIA had searched multiple locations in Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan, linked to travel agents and other suspects in the same case in May. The human trafficking syndicate allegedly involving Mr. Kataria was being operated from Gurugram and other regions within and outside the country. Subsequently, he was placed under arrest.

In July, the agency arrested four others — Manjoor Alam, Sahil, Ashish, and Pawan Yadav aka Afroze/Afzal — in a related human trafficking and cyber fraud case in Laos and other southeast Asian countries.

