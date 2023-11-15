NIA chargesheets PoK resident as 2 infiltrators are killed in Kashmir

November 15, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Two unidentified infiltrators were killed near the Line of Control in Baramulla, north Kashmir, on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against two people, including a resident of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), in a terror conspiracy case.

A Srinagar-based Army spokesman said the Army and the J&K Police, in a joint operation, foiled an infiltration bid and killed two militants in the Uri Sector, Baramulla.

“Two AK rifles, two pistols, four hand grenades and other war like stores were recovered from the two slain terrorists,” the spokesman said.

The past two months have seen frequent attempts by militants from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to cross into the Kashmir valley ahead of the harsh winter.

The NIA charge-sheeted two people, including a PoK resident, in a terror conspiracy that “planned to disturb the peace and communal harmony of J&K through acts of violence and terror”.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Ubaid Malik from Kupwara, J&K, and Muhammad Dilawar Iqbal alias Maaz Khan Kashmiri alias Maaz Khan alias Azad Kashmiri, of Abbaspur, Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“They were planning to attack security forces and so-called ‘outsiders’,” the NIA said.

Stirring up the youth

Iqbal, a close associate of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Maulana Masood Azhar Alvi, was influencing Kashmiri youth as part of a larger conspiracy hatched by proscribed terrorist organisations and their affiliates to carry out terrorist acts in the region. According to NIA investigations, Dilawar was responsible for influencing Ubaid to join the JeM.

“Dilawar would incite youth with a militant background to pursue jihad by sharing inflammatory audio clips, videos. and also recordings of Maulana Masood Azhar Alvi’s radical preaching. He also shared videos of encounters in the Kashmir Valley,” the NIA said.

A terror conspiracy case was registered by the NIA suo motu on June 21, 2022. It relates to a conspiracy hatched by terrorist organisations to unleash violent terrorist attacks in J&K with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms.

It involves radicalisation of local youth and mobilisation of overground workers of newly floated terrorist groups, such as The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others. These outfits are affiliated to proscribed terrorist outfits like Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr and Al-Qaeda the NIA said.