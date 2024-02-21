NIA chargesheets one person in 2019 Purnea weapons seizure case

February 21, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted one more accused person in connection with a 2019 case related to the interception and seizure of prohibited arms and ammunition in Purnea, Bihar. The contraband had been smuggled into the country via the Myanmar border.

The accused has been identified as Bhikhan Ganju, a resident of Chatra in Jharkhand. Various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, have been invoked against him. The agency has so far arrested nine persons in the case and filed chargesheets against eight of them.

The Bihar police had initially registered a First Information Report (FIR) on February 7, 2019, after the contraband of sophisticated illegal weapons was intercepted. It comprised under-barrel grenade launchers and a large number of 5.56 x 45 mm ammunition, meant for supply to the Maoists and members of organised criminal syndicates for carrying out terror attacks in various parts of the country, said the NIA.

The case was originally registered against accused Suraj, V.R. Kahorangam (Varengnow Kahorngam), Clearson Kabo, Mukesh Singh, Santosh, and other unknown persons. The NIA took over the probe on February 28, 2019. Based on the findings, it had earlier filed chargesheets in August 2019, November 2019, and March 2020.

The NIA investigation revealed that accused Bhikhan Ganjhu was the “zonal commander” of Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC), which has been declared a terrorist gang/unlawful association by the Jharkhand government under Section 16 of Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1908. He was involved in extorting “levy” from coal transporters/contractors in Jharkhand by threatening to kill or harm them physically.

“...Bhikhan Ganju was procuring arms and ammunition from his co-accused to strengthen TPC’s foothold in Jharkhand and to commit acts to spread terror and violence,” the agency said.