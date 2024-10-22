GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Punjab terror conspiracy case: NIA chargesheets key aide of two Khalistani terrorists

Probe had established his role in plot hatched by BKI terrorists to unleash terror in Punjab and other parts of the country, according to agency

Updated - October 22, 2024 01:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Devesh K Pandey
Devesh K. Pandey
The National Investigation Agency office in Delhi.

The National Investigation Agency office in Delhi. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted an alleged key associate of two Khalistani terrorists — Harwinder Singh Sandhu aka Rinda and Lakhbir Singh aka Landa — in a Punjab terror conspiracy case.

Also read: NIA chargesheets Canada-based designated terrorist Arsh Dalla and his three aides

The accused was identified as Gurpreet Singh aka Gopi from Tarn Taran, Punjab, against whom the agency is pursuing the case before a special court in Mohali.

Gopi is allegedly the associate of the two designated terrorists of banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

“Investigations by the anti-terror agency have established his role in a conspiracy hatched by the BKI terrorists to unleash terror in Punjab and other parts of the country,” the chargesheet said.

The accused was also involved in a rocket-propelled grenade attack on Sarhali police station in December 2022 and had remained in contact with his foreign-based handlers from jail and even after his release from jail in that case.

“NIA investigations have further found that Gurpreet had conspired to raise funds for BKI and its operatives in India through large-scale extortion from businessmen on the directions of Landa. He had recruited vulnerable youth for the BKI terror module. He had also carried out a recce of targets identified by Landa and had made attempts to eliminate those targets,” it said.  

The NIA, which seized an illegal weapon from the accused’s house during a search operation in January this year, has charged him under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act.

Published - October 22, 2024 12:52 pm IST

terrorism (crime)

