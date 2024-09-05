GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NIA chargesheets key accused in 2023 attack on Indian High Commission in London

Inderpal Singh Gaba, a U.K. national originally from Delhi, was arrested by the NIA on April 25 this year after exhaustive investigations that established his purported role in the secessionist activity

Updated - September 05, 2024 10:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Devesh K Pandey
Devesh K. Pandey
In this combo photo, right, the Indian national flag hoisted at the Indian High Commission, left, a protester, chanting pro-Khalistani slogans, attempts to grab the tricolour, in London, U.K.

In this combo photo, right, the Indian national flag hoisted at the Indian High Commission, left, a protester, chanting pro-Khalistani slogans, attempts to grab the tricolour, in London, U.K. | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted United Kingdom national Inderpal Singh Gaba, in the case of violent attacks at the Indian High Commission in London in March 2023.

Mr. Gaba originally hails from Delhi. The agency said he had been charge-sheeted as one of the agitators who had participated actively in the anti-India protest which took place on March 22, 2023 in front of the Indian High Commission at London as part of “Khalistani secessionist agenda”.

The accused was arrested by the NIA on April 25 this year after exhaustive investigations that established his purported role in the secessionist activity.

“He was earlier detained in December 2023 by the immigration authorities at the Attari border (Punjab) on arrival from London via Pakistan, based on the Look Out Circular opened against him. Investigations were then initiated against Inderpal Singh Gaba and he was asked not to leave the country while the probe continued,” the NIA said on Thursday (September 5, 2024).

During the probe, the NIA seized his mobile phone and scrutinised the data, including several incriminating videos/photos of the incident, and eventually established his involvement in the incident, it said.

According to the NIA, the attacks in London were planned and carried out in retaliation to the action taken by the Punjab Police against Amritpal Singh, chief of Waris Punjab De, with the objective of influencing the crackdown on the outfit and its leader.

“The violent attack on the High Commission was aimed at furthering and achieving the cause of Khalistan by secession of the state of Punjab from India,” the agency said.

Published - September 05, 2024 10:38 pm IST

