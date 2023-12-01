ADVERTISEMENT

NIA chargesheets eight for allegedly supplying explosives, drone to CPI(Maoist)

December 01, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

All the eight accused are in judicial custody following their arrest

The Hindu Bureau

NEW DELHI, 31/05/2017: A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Headquarter, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on December 1 chargesheeted eight persons for allegedly supplying deadly explosives, a drone and other equipment to the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) for attacking security forces deployed in the Naxal-affected areas.

All the eight accused are in judicial custody following their arrest. Three of them, allegedly working as couriers for the proscribed outfit, were arrested while on their way to supply the explosives, drones and a lathe machine, whereas the others were arrested subsequently.

According to the NIA, the explosives seized from the three accused, named Punem Nageswar Rao, Devanuri Mallikarjun Rao and Vollepogula Umashankar, was originally supplied to them by accused Jannu Koti, Arepalli Srikanth, Tallapalli Arogyam and Bontha Mahender. The latter four had got it from Sonaboina Kumaraswamy, who held a licence for dealing in explosives.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Accused Punem, Devanuri and Vollepogula bought and supplied a drilling machine to the outfit in March 2023. They also purchased a lathe machine and a drone for the CPI (Maoist) in May 2023. The drone was to be used for spying on the activities of security forces in the forest areas.

“The cache that the three accused were carrying at the time of their arrest was intended for use in the manufacturing of country-made arms, to be deployed against the security forces in Naxal-affected areas,” said the agency. The case, initially registered at the Cherla police station in Telangana on June 5, 2023, was taken over by the NIA on August 3.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

investigation

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US