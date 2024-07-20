NIA chargesheets ‘designated terrorist’ Goldy Brar and nine others in Chandigarh extortion case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday chargesheeted 10 accused, including foreign-based ‘designated terrorist’ Goldy Brar, in the case alleging an attempt to extort protection money from a businessman in Chandigarh.

The agency has invoked various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and the Arms Act. Goldy Brar’s close associate Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon is also absconding.

On January 19, 2024, the gang members had fired at the businessman’s house to scare him into paying up with extortion money. As alleged, Goldy Brar and Goldy Dhillon had recruited the arrested accused persons.

According to the NIA, their associates were also involved in the procurement and smuggling of arms & ammunitions, sale-purchase of narcotics, channelisation of proceeds of narcotics, conducting reconnaissance and subsequent attacks on Goldy Brar’s targets.

The agency, which had taken over the case from the Chandigarh police on March 8, found that the accused had conspired to target affluent businessmen in Punjab, Chandigarh and other States. Refusal by the victims to pay up would lead to physical attacks and firing at their houses.

The other chargesheeted accused have been identified as Gurvinder Singh alias Laddy, Kashi Singh alias Harry, Shubham Kumar Giri alias Pandit, Amritpal Singh alias Gujjar, Kamalpreet Singh, Prem Singh, Sarbjeet Singh alias Sarbu and Gagandeep Singh alias Goldy Dhillon.