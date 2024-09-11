NIA chargesheets CEO of Laos-based company in human trafficking and cyber fraud case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) chargesheeted the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Laos-based company “Long Sheng” in the human trafficking and cyber fraud case.

In June this year, the agency arrested the accused Sudarshan Darade in Mumbai. He is the sixth person chargesheeted in the case so far and the third to have been arrested, after accused Jerry Jacob and Godfrey Alvares.

“A large amount of incriminating material has been recovered from Darade’s mobile phones. Darade has also revealed details to the NIA regarding another wanted accused, Sunny Gonsalves, as well as foreign nationals, Niu Niu and Elvis Du, who are still absconding. The NIA is following up on the information to get leads on the absconders,” said the agency.

According to the NIA, Mr. Darade’s company - based in the Bokeo province of Laos PDR - was actively involved in the racket related to the trafficking of the youth to the Golden Triangle Laos PDR via Bangkok on the pretext of job offers. “The company would conduct WhatsApp interviews and send appointment letters to the youth, who on reaching the destination were forced to commit online cryptocurrency frauds. On Darade’s instructions, Jacob would arrange for the transportation of the Indian youth to the Golden Triangle Laos,” it said.

“Refusal by the trafficked youth to engage in the cyber fraud in the Golden Triangle led to starvation and lashing in locked rooms. Some youth were even given electric shocks if they failed to meet their target of befriending prospective victims on social media... the NIA is in constant touch with the identified/rescued victims to gather information about others involved in the racket and is also spreading awareness among youth about the dangers of engaging with unverified international companies for employment,” the agency said.