NIA chargesheets Canada-based designated terrorist Arsh Dalla and his three aides

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted Canada-based designated “individual terrorist” Arshdeep Singh a.k.a. Arsh Dalla and his three associates in connection with a case involving a pro-Khalistan terror-gangster network operating across multiple Indian States.

Dalla was declared a terrorist by the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 9, 2023.

Among those arraigned in the chargesheet are Harjeet Singh, Ravinder Singh, and Rajeev Kumar. “The action marks a big leap in the NIA’s efforts to destroy sleeper cells operated by Dalla to unleash terrorist attacks in various parts of Punjab and Delhi,” the agency said on Tuesday.

The accused were running a major terror-gangster syndicate in India on the directions of the Khalistan Tiger Force’s (KTF) Dalla, the NIA said. Accused Harjeet Singh and Ravinder Singh were operating as sleeper cells and they were harboured by Rajeev Kumar, and the three had planned to carry out a series of terror attacks on Dalla’s directions, using the funds received from him, the agency said.

While Harjeet Singh and Ravinder Singh, who were arrested on November 23, 2023, were the gang’s shooters tasked with executing targeted killings, Rajeev Kumar, who was arrested on January 12, 2024, received funds from Dalla for harbouring them, and also arranged weapons for them, it is alleged.

On February 1, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against two other aides of Dalla. They were identified as alleged KTF members Manpreet Singh alias Peeta, and Mandeep Singh, who were recently deported from the Philippines.

Dalla had recruited Peeta and Mandeep Singh, who played a vital role in the “larger terror conspiracy against India by raising funds for the proscribed terrorist organisation, KTF, through large-scale extortions in India, and channelisation of that money into drug and other businesses and trades and to various countries through the ‘hawala’ network. They were also involved in smuggling of arms and ammunition from Pakistan into the Indian territory,” the NIA said.

The agency had earlier said that Dalla, in a conspiracy with Peeta, had recruited criminal elements and terror operatives, and formed a syndicate in Punjab that targeted businessmen, high net-worth individuals, and professionals, terrorised them by opening fire in front of their houses, and extorted protection money from them. The extorted money was being sent to other countries via banking and non-banking channels, the NIA has said.

