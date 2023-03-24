ADVERTISEMENT

NIA charges Bishnoi, Brar, 12 others linked to Babbar Khalsa International, other pro-Khalistan outfits

March 24, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bishnoi, in custody since 2015, has been operating his terror-crime syndicate from jails in different States, in coordination with Canada-based Brar

Devesh K Pandey
Lawrence Bishnoi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against “gangsters” Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, along with 12 others having links with the proscribed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and several other pro-Khalistan terrorist outfits.

“Bishnoi, in custody since 2015, has been operating his terror-crime syndicate from jails in different States, in coordination with Canada-based Brar, who is an accused in the killing of Pradeep Kumar, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower, in Faridkot last November,” said an agency official.

According to the agency, Bishnoi’s “terror-crime-extortion” syndicate was also responsible for arranging people to execute the Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack on the Punjab State Intelligence headquarters (Mohali) in May 2022. It was allegedly carried out on the directions of Pakistan-based BKI terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda

Probe under way

The NIA alleged that Brar had direct links with Lakhbir Singh Landa, another BKI operative working closely with Rinda. “Landa is also an accused in two RPG attacks in Mohali and on the Sirhali police station in Tarn Taran in December last year,” the official said, adding that a probe against him and three others was under way.

All the 14 persons have been accused of their involvement in terror activities and targeted killings of well-known social and religious leaders, movie stars, singers and businessmen. “Besides having links with the conspirators in Pakistan, the accused were also in contact with pro-Khalistan elements based in Canada, Nepal and other countries,” said the agency.

The NIA had earlier seized nine illegal and sophisticated weapons, 14 magazines, 298 live rounds and 183 digital devices during the searches at 74 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Delhi over a period of six months. It has also examined about 70 members of various “organised crime support networks”.

The agency has secured seven look-out circulars and five non-bailable warrants in the case so far, seized seven immovable properties under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and frozen 62 bank accounts.

Earlier on March 21, the NIA had filed its first chargesheet against 12 accused in the terror-gangster nexus cases, including Arsh Dala, Gaurav Patyal, Sukhpreet Buddha, Kaushal Choudhary and Amit Dagar.

