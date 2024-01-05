ADVERTISEMENT

NIA chargesheets aide of Canada-based ‘terrorist’ Arsh Dalla in terror-gangster nexus case

January 05, 2024 05:27 am | Updated 05:27 am IST - NEW DELHI

The agency alleged that the accused was involved in the collection of weapons from the Indo-Pakistan border and making extortion calls to raise funds for Arsh Dalla and the banned outfit Khalistan Tiger Force

Devesh K Pandey
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday chargesheeted Manpreet Singh alias Peeta, allegedly a close aide of Canada-based designated “individual terrorist” Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla, in the terror-gangster network case.

The agency has alleged that Peeta was operating as a “crime-terror-extortion node” from the Philippines, on the directions of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operative Arsh Dalla. He was allegedly involved in the collection of weapons from the Indo-Pakistan border and making extortion calls to raise funds for Arsh Dalla and the outfit.

In February 2023, the Union government had banned KTF and designated it as a terrorist organisation.

“Peeta was also engaged in recruiting members for the terrorist gang to execute terror crimes and conspiracies. He was arrested last year following his deportation from the Philippines...this was the third chargesheet in the case, in which 21 accused have so far been chargesheeted,” said the agency.

First charge sheet

In November 2023, the NIA had filed the first supplementary charge sheet in KTF case involving smuggling of arms and explosives from Pakistan. Among those chargesheeted were Amritpal Singh alias Ammy and Amrik Singh, who were also deported from the Philippines, Jassa Singh, and Gagandeep Singh.

The agency found that Arsh Dalla, in alleged conspiracy with Peeta had indoctrinated and recruited the four accused into the terror group, which had carried out targeted killings and firings at the residences of potential victims, to coerce them into complying with their extortion demands.

The funds so raised were being transferred to various foreign countries through both the banking and non-banking channels. “These illicit financial transactions were aimed at fueling terrorist activities in India,” the agency had earlier said.

