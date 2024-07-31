NIA chargesheets accused in illegal arms trafficking case linked to Myanmar-based insurgent groups

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on July 30 chargesheeted an accused in a pan-India illegal arms and ammunition trafficking case linked to the Myanmar-based insurgent groups.

The chargesheet against Lalngaihawma was filed before a special NIA court in Delhi under various provisions of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He has been accused of active involvement in the network operating in the North-East and other parts of the country.

The NIA had registered the case on December 26, 2023, against Lalngaihawma and others on the basis of inputs that some Mizoram-based entities were engaged in the illegal trafficking of arms, ammunition, explosives, etc. in the northeastern region.

“Investigations by the agency have revealed that Lalngaihawma had established strong linkages with Myanmar-based insurgent groups. With their help, he used to receive arms, ammunition, and explosives for supply to various insurgent and criminal groups. Lalngaihawma had also received huge funds through various channels, including his Myanmar-based associates,” said the NIA.

The agency also found that the accused had established a nexus with licensed arms dealers. He used the nexus to pilferage non-prohibited bore weapons and ammunition, besides trafficking prohibited bore weapons, it said.

