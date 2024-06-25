NIA chargesheets 8 persons for trafficking Rohingya Muslims, Bangladesh nationals into India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday, July 24, 2024, chargesheeted eight people suspected to be a part of a transnational syndicate trafficking Rohingya Muslims and Bangladesh nationals into India using forged documents.

The agency has named Jalil Miah, Hanan Miah, absconder Kajal Sarkar, Adhir Das and Anwar Hussain alias Mama — all operating from Tripura — in its supplementary chargesheet filed before a Special Court in Guwahati, an official statement said.

“Others chargesheeted have been identified as absconder Kamal Das, brother of chargesheeted accused Amol Chandra Das, who was operating from Silchar, besides West Bengal-based Liton Chakraborty,” it said.

The eighth chargesheeted accused is Bangladesh national Rabiyl Hasan alias Rabiul Hassan.

Fake documents

According to NIA investigations, Mr. Chakraborty was engaged in preparing Indian ID documents for the Bangladesh nationals on fake or forged documents, the statement said.

Mr. Hasan was found to be well connected with the accused in Assam, West Bengal, Tripura, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, it added.

According to the probe by the NIA, which registered a case in this regard in October 2023, the trafficked individuals were being forced into hard labour on low wages and exploited under threat of arrest.

The NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet against 24 Bangladesh nationals.

Investigations by the NIA, which is continuing with its search for the absconders and other suspects, exposed a massive network of transnational human trafficking operated by various facilitators, touts and traffickers in Assam, Tripura, West Bengal and Bangladesh.

