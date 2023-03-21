ADVERTISEMENT

NIA chargesheets 12 persons linked to pro-Khalistan outfits, Pakistan-based elements

March 21, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Ten others are still under investigation for their role in terror conspiracy, which included plans to eliminate certain leaders, singers and businessmen to terrorise people, extort money, says the agency

Devesh K Pandey
Devesh K. Pandey

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against 12 persons allegedly found to have links with pro-Khalistan outfits and Pakistan-based conspirators.

The chargesheet has been submitted in one of the three “terror-gangster nexus” cases being probed by the NIA. “Ten other persons are still under investigation for their role in the terror conspiracy, which included plans to eliminate certain leaders, singers and businessmen to terrorise people, extort money from them and create a sensation,” it said on Tuesday.

The NIA said the chargesheeted accused had links with the Khalistan Tiger Force, a proscribed organisation, and its operative Arshdeep Singh Gill, a declared “individual terrorist” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Apart from being in contact with Pakistan-based conspirators, they were in touch with pro-Khalistanis operating from Canada and other countries.

‘Deep-rooted conspiracy’

The accused were raising funds to carry out targeted killings and other terror activities, “as part of a deep-rooted conspiracy among terrorists, gangsters, drug smugglers and their networks, operating from both within and outside the country”. They have been identified as Arsh Dala, Gaurav Patyal, Sukhpreet Buddha, Kaushal Choudhary, Amit Dagar, Naveen Bali, Chhotu Bhat, Asif Khan, Jagga Takhatmal, Tillu Tajpuria, Bhupi Rana and Sandeep Bandar.

The agency had earlier searched 91 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in the same case and examined more than 100 persons. Around 20 weapons, 527 rounds of ammunition, 195 digital devices and 281 documents were seized. Seven look-out circulars and 10 non-bailable warrants have so far been issued. The NIA has also seized/attached three immovable and three movable properties.

“The case has also brought to light links of the gangsters with the music industry, singers, kabaddi players and advocates, etc. on the lines of the pre-1993 Mumbai blasts era when extensive linkages of the underworld with the business people and the film industry had surfaced...family members of many of the gangsters lodged in prisons are helping them in carrying out extortion activities from behind bars,” said an official.

