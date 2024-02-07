NIA charges two top CPI(Maoist) leaders

February 07, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - New Delhi

The NIA has charge-sheeted two top leaders of the proscribed CPI (Maoist), including a politburo member, in a case related to a conspiracy by the outfit to revive and strengthen its presence in Bihar's Magadh Zone, an official said on February 7.

CPI (Maoist) north regional bureau chief and politburo member Pramod Mishra alias "Sohan Da" alias "Banwari ji" alias "BB ji" alias "Baba" and sub-zonal committee member Anil Yadav alias "Ankush" alias "Lavkush" were charge-sheeted in a special court, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

Mishra and Yadav are named in several cases registered under the Indian Penal Code, the Explosive Substances Act, the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the NIA said. While Mishra is from Arungabad, Yadav hails from Gaya.

"There are 47 cases registered against Mishra in various police stations of Bihar and Jharkhand. Further, six criminal cases are registered against Yadav in Bihar," the spokesperson said.

The official said investigations have revealed that they were engaged in attempts to revive the proscribed naxal organisation in the region. "They were corresponding between themselves and also motivating the youth to join the CPI (Maoist), besides collecting levy from brick kiln owners to fund their activities in the region," the spokesperson said.

The NIA said investigations also revealed that Mishra and Yadav, along with other co-accused, were propagating "the false and insurrectionary ideology of the CPI (Maoist)" and were involved in unlawful and violent activities aimed at disrupting peace and public order in the country.

Being a top leader of the outfit, Mishra was regularly briefed by the organisation's senior members from across the country on activities and developments in their respective areas, the official said.

The NIA took up investigations in the case on August 31 last year. Naxal-related literature, handwritten letters and memory cards were seized from the possession of the two accused at the time of their arrest.

The seized memory cards contained photographs, letters, correspondence as well as sensitive literature on naxal plans and activities, the official said.

With their arrest, the NIA has unearthed the larger conspiracy of top CPI (Maoist) commanders to revive the organisation in the Magadh Zone of Bihar as well as other parts of the country.

