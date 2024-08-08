NIA charges four Lashkar militants for killing 2 non-locals in Srinagar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against four persons, including a Pakistan-based terrorist, for the killing of two non-local civilians by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF), in Kashmir in February 2024, a spokesperson said on Thursday (August 8, 2024).

The accused, identified as Adil Manzoor Langoo, Ahran Rasool Dar alias Tota, Dawood, and their Pakistan-based handler Jehangeer alias Peer Sahab, have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

“All the four accused were involved in the brutal killing of two civilians on the evening of February 7 at Karfali Mohalla, Shala Kadal, Srinagar,” the spokesperson said.

According to the NIA, Langoo, who had joined the LeT in 2023, had been motivated by Pakistani handlers to boost the terror outfit’s activities in Srinagar, Kashmir.

“He had also been involved in previous terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley. He, along with his close associates, Ahran Rasool Dar and Dawood, was working under the directions of Jahangeer, who had motivated them to unleash jehad in Srinagar area to spread fear and terror among the non-locals with an intention to wage war against the Government of India,” the NIA said.

On the directions of Jehangeer, Adil and Ahran had received the arms and ammunition that were used subsequently by Adil to commit the crime. Dawood had helped Adil destroy the evidence of the crime, the NIA said.

The spokesman said the agency has been cracking down on terrorist organisations active in Kashmir. The LeT, the largest terrorist group in the region, has been working through various offshoots to carry out its operations after it was banned by the Government of India.

“The LeT/TRF has been luring unemployed youth into terrorist activities by using social media extensively to propagate its dangerous agenda and promote its activities,” the NIA said.