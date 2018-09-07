NIA charges 5 Bangladeshis with aiding terrorists

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet in the NIA court against five Bangladeshi nationals for aiding and harbouring members of a Bangladesh-based terrorist organisation, ‘Ansarullah Bangla Team’ (ABT) in Pune city.
ABT is a front organisation of Al-Qaida, according to the NIA and has been banned by Bangladesh. Following the ban the group has renamed itself and has been operating as the ‘Ansar Al Islam’.
The Bangladeshi nationals had been originally arrested by the Anti Terrorist Squad, Pune, for aiding and harbouring members of ABT in Pune. After orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs, investigation of the case was transferred to the NIA.
According to the NIA, the five Bangladeshis had, in 2017, provided shelter and money to Tushar Bishwas alias Tanvir, a member of the ABT who had earlier been charged under UAPA by the NIA.
