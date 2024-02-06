NIA charge sheets 24 ‘operatives’ of international syndicates trafficking Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya into India

February 06, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge sheeted 24 alleged operatives of international syndicates involved in the trafficking of Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas of Myanmar origin into India based on forged Indian identity documents. The syndicates also sold some Rohingya women to older men for marriage.

The accused persons include four Bangladesh nationals and one Rohingya of Myanmar origin. The NIA had initially arrested 29 persons during the raids conducted across 39 locations in Tripura, Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, and West Bengal in coordination with the State police agencies.

“A large number of incriminating documents, forged Indian identity documents, bank documents and digital devices were seized during the raids. Subsequently, based on investigational leads, four more accused were apprehended from Tripura, taking the total number to 33,” the NIA said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Assam police had initially registered the case under the Passport Act, against some anti-social elements, following inputs that organised syndicates were trafficking Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas of Myanmar origin into India using forged papers “for carrying out anti-India activities”. The NIA then took over the probe and found that the syndicates were active along the Indo-Bangladesh international border in Tripura, Assam, West Bengal and other areas.

The network also had links with the middlemen and traffickers operating in the other parts of the country and across the border. “...the syndicates on both sides of the border conspired and offered inducements to obtain the consent of the trafficked individuals. The accused would prepare forged Indian identity documents, and also arrange bookings, shelters, transportation, and their further travel to the hinterland,” the NIA said.

It is alleged that the traffickers exploited the victims and arranged for their employment in various unorganised sectors on meagre earnings and got them settled in different parts of the country. “The trafficked girls and women were exploited in various other forms..., with some Rohingya women also being sold to older men for marriage,” the agency said.

The forged papers were obtained by the Bangladeshi nationals in conspiracy with local bodies, based on fake supporting documents or certificates purportedly furnished by local officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT