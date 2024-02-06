GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIA charge sheets 24 ‘operatives’ of international syndicates trafficking Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya into India

It is alleged that the traffickers exploited the victims and arranged for their employment in various unorganised sectors on meagre earnings and got them settled in different parts of the country

February 06, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Devesh K Pandey
Devesh K. Pandey
A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi. File

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge sheeted 24 alleged operatives of international syndicates involved in the trafficking of Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas of Myanmar origin into India based on forged Indian identity documents. The syndicates also sold some Rohingya women to older men for marriage.

The accused persons include four Bangladesh nationals and one Rohingya of Myanmar origin. The NIA had initially arrested 29 persons during the raids conducted across 39 locations in Tripura, Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, and West Bengal in coordination with the State police agencies.

“A large number of incriminating documents, forged Indian identity documents, bank documents and digital devices were seized during the raids. Subsequently, based on investigational leads, four more accused were apprehended from Tripura, taking the total number to 33,” the NIA said on Tuesday.

The Assam police had initially registered the case under the Passport Act, against some anti-social elements, following inputs that organised syndicates were trafficking Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas of Myanmar origin into India using forged papers “for carrying out anti-India activities”. The NIA then took over the probe and found that the syndicates were active along the Indo-Bangladesh international border in Tripura, Assam, West Bengal and other areas.

The network also had links with the middlemen and traffickers operating in the other parts of the country and across the border. “...the syndicates on both sides of the border conspired and offered inducements to obtain the consent of the trafficked individuals. The accused would prepare forged Indian identity documents, and also arrange bookings, shelters, transportation, and their further travel to the hinterland,” the NIA said.

It is alleged that the traffickers exploited the victims and arranged for their employment in various unorganised sectors on meagre earnings and got them settled in different parts of the country. “The trafficked girls and women were exploited in various other forms..., with some Rohingya women also being sold to older men for marriage,” the agency said.

The forged papers were obtained by the Bangladeshi nationals in conspiracy with local bodies, based on fake supporting documents or certificates purportedly furnished by local officials.

Related Topics

human trafficking

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.