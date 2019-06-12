National

NIA files case against Coimbatore man suspected to be IS recruit

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Headquarters, in New Delhi.

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Headquarters, in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

more-in

Raids still on, says NIA official

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case against a Coimbatore man, suspected to be inspired by terror outfit Islamic State.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Azharuddin, is suspected of recruiting individuals from Kerala and Tamil Nadu for carrying out attacks in “south India.”

Sri Lanka Easter bombings

The NIA registered the case on May 30.

The case was registered after an NIA team returned from Sri Lanka where it had gone to probe the link of a few Indian IS suspects with the bombers involved in the April 21 Easter bomb attack that killed 250 people.

A senior NIA official said raids were still on at eight locations.

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu Coimbatore National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2019 2:09:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/nia-case-against-coimbatore-man-suspected-to-be-is-recruit/article27823327.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story