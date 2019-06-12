NIA files case against Coimbatore man suspected to be IS recruit

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case against a Coimbatore man, suspected to be inspired by terror outfit Islamic State.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Azharuddin, is suspected of recruiting individuals from Kerala and Tamil Nadu for carrying out attacks in “south India.”

Sri Lanka Easter bombings

The NIA registered the case on May 30.

The case was registered after an NIA team returned from Sri Lanka where it had gone to probe the link of a few Indian IS suspects with the bombers involved in the April 21 Easter bomb attack that killed 250 people.

A senior NIA official said raids were still on at eight locations.