NIA carries out raids in Jammu to probe terrorist infiltration cases

Published - November 21, 2024 12:29 pm IST - Jammu

The searches in Reasi, Udhampur and Ramban are being conducted following the registration of cases involving the infiltration of Pakistani terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI

NIA officials during a raid in J&K’s Kulgam district. File photio | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday (November 21, 2024) carried out raids at several locations across the Jammu region, including Reasi, Udhampur and Ramban, in connection with its probe into terrorist infiltration cases, official sources said.

The searches are being conducted following the registration of cases involving the infiltration of Pakistani terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, they said, adding that raids are underway at nine places in the division.

Also read: Around 3,000 Army troops, 500 special forces inducted into Jammu area

"NIA raids are going on at various locations in Reasi, Doda, Udhampur, Ramban and Kishtwar in cases related to terrorist infiltration," a source said.

Watch: Doda encounter: Rise in militancy in Jammu division in last three years

The NIA officials are being assisted by the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in this operation.

