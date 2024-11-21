NIA carries out raids in Jammu to probe terrorist infiltration cases

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday (November 21, 2024) carried out raids at several locations across the Jammu region, including Reasi, Udhampur and Ramban, in connection with its probe into terrorist infiltration cases, official sources said.

The searches are being conducted following the registration of cases involving the infiltration of Pakistani terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, they said, adding that raids are underway at nine places in the division.

"NIA raids are going on at various locations in Reasi, Doda, Udhampur, Ramban and Kishtwar in cases related to terrorist infiltration," a source said.

The NIA officials are being assisted by the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in this operation.

The focus is on dismantling networks linked to terrorist infiltration, including overground workers, surrendered militants, suspected guides and harbourers.

