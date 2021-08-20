NIA begins probe into dropping of ‘tiffin box bomb’ in Amritsar

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi. File photo

NEW DELHI:

20 August 2021 11:52 IST

The box contained five hand grenades, 100 cartridges, an explosive substance weighing over 2 kg, a switch and a remote control device.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated a probe into the dropping of a tiffin box fitted with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) using a drone, in Punjab's Amritsar on August 8.

The local police suspected that it was dropped using a drone operated from across the border in Pakistan.

The NIA is also investigating the explosions at the Jammu Air Force station on June 27, which were carried out using drones.