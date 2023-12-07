NIA attaches property of LeT operatives in Kashmir

December 07, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on December 7 attached the properties of two “key Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives” for their involvement in the 2015 terror attack on a Border Security Force (BSF) convoy in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An NIA spokesperson said the two accused, identified as Fayaz Ahmed Itoo alias Fayaz Khar, and Khursheed Ahmed Bhat alias Khursheed Alam Bhat alias Surya, were arrested after the attack and are members of the banned Pakistan-backed terror organisation, according to the NIA’s investigation.

The four immovable properties attached include a single storey residential house belonging to Itoo in Khudwani village, Qaimoh, Kulgam district, and a double storey residential house along with two plots of land belonging to Bhat in Chursoo and Sail village, Awantipora, Pulwama district. The properties were attached under Section 33(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) or UAPA Act, 1967, in pursuance of recent orders of the NIA’s special court in Jammu.

Two BSF personnel were killed and 13 others injured in the attack of August 5, 2015 on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway near Narsoo ‘nallah’ in Udhampur district. One terrorist was killed, and another, identified as Naveed, was arrested in retaliatory action by the security forces.

The NIA said all the prime accused have been charge-sheeted and are under trial under various provisions of the Ranbir Penal Code; Arms Act; Explosive Substances Act, 1946; Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920; and the UAPA.