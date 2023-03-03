NIA attaches property of another Pak-based terrorist

March 03, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached a property belonging to a Pakistan-based listed terrorist, Basit Ahmad Reshi, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla.

According to the NIA, Reshi has been designated as a “terrorist” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He has been funding terror activities in the Kashmir Valley.

Reshi “joined the militant ranks in 2015 and was involved in the planning and execution of a terror attack at a police guard post in Sopore”, in which a constable was killed and others injured. He was earlier associated with the banned outfit, Hizbul- Mujahideen, and later fled to Pakistan. He is currently involved in the terror activities of The Resistance Front (TRF), manages and supplies arms and ammunition, as well as funds for the outfit from across the border, said the agency.

Based on its findings, the NIA has attached his agriculture land measuring 9.25 Marlas under the Act. Representatives of the State government and the police assisted the agency in the attachment process.

On Thursday, the NIA had attached a Srinagar property of Mushtaq Zargar, the founder and chief commander of Al-Umar Mujahideen. He was released along with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, in exchange for the passengers of hijacked Indian Airlines flight 814 at Afghanistan’s Kandahar in 1999.

The agency said Zargar was also involved in the kidnapping of former Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s daughter, Rubaiya Sayeed, in 1989. It is alleged that he has also been involved in other heinous crimes, including murders, and has close association with other terror outfits such as Al-qaeda and JeM.

Till date, the NIA has attached the assets of five designated terrorists, including US-based Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Canada-based Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Khalistan Commando Force (Panjwar)‘s Paramjit Singh Panjwar. This apart, the agency recently attached the Hurriyat office in Srinagar, which was owned in part by Nayeem Khan, an accused chargesheeted in the Hurriyat terror-funding case.

