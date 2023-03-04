NIA attaches properties of Hizbul Mujahideen militant in J&K's Kupwara

March 04, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - Srinagar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday attached properties of a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant, who was killed last month in Pakistan, in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The properties of Bashir Ahmad Pir, a resident of the Babarpora area of Kralpora in the north Kashmir district, was attached by the agency as part of the action against the militants operating from Pakistan, they said.

The officials said Pir, a self-styled commander of the outfit, was shot dead in Rawalpindi on February 21.

The NIA attached two land plots at Baghpora and Panzgam areas, measuring over three kanals belonging to Pir alias Imtiyaz Alam, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pir, who was reportedly in charge of launching terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir through Line of Control, was designated a terrorist by the Centre on October 4 last year under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his role in terror activities.

According to the notification, Pir participated in several online propaganda groups to unite ex-militants and other cadres for the expansion of activities of Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and other terrorist organisations.

The NIA action follows the attaching of a Srinagar-based property of the founder and self-styled chief commander of the Al-Umar Mujahideen, Mushtaq Zargar alias 'Latram', on Thursday, and the attachment of property of The Resistance Front (TRF) operative Basit Ahmad Reshi in Baramulla district on Friday.