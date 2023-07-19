HamberMenu
NIA attaches poultry farm in IS-inspired group case

July 19, 2023 05:35 am | Updated 05:35 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday attached a poultry farm in Madhya Pradesh, which was used by an alleged members of the IS-inspired group involved a conspiracy to carry out terror activities in Rajasthan.

The property, attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was located in Julwaniya village of Ratlam. It was owned by an accused, Imran Khan, and used by members of the group named “Sufa” for radicalising and recruiting youth and training them in bomb-making.

Earlier, the NIA had filed a charge sheet against Khan and 10 others on September 22, 2022. It had seized from the accused explosives and components used in assembling Improvised Explosive Devices.

In April last year, the agency registered a case against the group. “...investigations have revealed that ‘Sufa’ was deeply inspired by the activities of ISIS and was inclined toward the jihadi ideology. Members of ‘Sufa’ had motivated other youth of the area also to join this group for carrying out terror acts,” it said.

The NIA has been conducting investigations into more than two dozen cases related to the IS-inspired groups or individuals.

