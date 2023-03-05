NIA attaches five properties linked to major organised crime syndicates

March 05, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - NEW DELHI

According to the NIA, the attached properties were found to be “proceeds of terrorism”, which were used for carrying out terror activities and executing crimes

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached five properties in Delhi and Haryana of three major organised crime syndicates, who were allegedly involved in the murders of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Maharashtra builder Sanjay Biyani and Sandeep Nangal Ambia, an international Kabbadi organiser in Punjab, said the agency on Saturday.

According to the NIA, the attached properties were found to be “proceeds of terrorism”, which were used for carrying out terror activities and executing crimes. They include a house of one Asif Khan in Delhi; besides a house and agricultural land of Surender Singh in Mahendragarh, Haryana.

The action has been taken following searches at 76 locations linked to the gangsters and their associates during February in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, in and around Delhi.

The NIA had registered the cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in August last year. These syndicates had spread criminal networks across the northern States and were involved in many sensational crimes, including murders and extortions from businessmen and professionals.

“Many of these conspiracies were found to have been masterminded from abroad, including Pakistan and Canada, or by leaders of the organised criminal syndicates operating from inside jails,” said the NIA on Saturday.

It is alleged that Asif Khan was into supplying weapons and providing logistics support, including safe haven, to the gangsters. Accused Surender Singh is a close associate of Naresh Sethi, Anil Chippi and Raju Basodi, the alleged notorious mafia leaders who were earlier arrested by the NIA. He had been involved in multiple cases of murder, kidnapping and extortion, and was also instrumental in investing the illegally generated funds in real estate and other businesses.

The agency said the drive to disrupt and dismantle such terror and criminal networks and their support infrastructure would continue in coordination with the police in various States.