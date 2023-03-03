NIA attaches ₹20.65 crore in LWE case

March 03, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached about ₹20.65 crore, including the balance in more than 150 bank accounts, in connection with a Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) case.

According to the agency, the accounts include 124 special term deposits and one mutual fund belonging to Santosh Construction and its different partners. The action has been taken under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The accounts had earlier been frozen under the Criminal Procedure Code.

While probing the role of Mrityunjay Kumar Singh, one of the partners in Santosh Construction, the NIA found that he allegedly had close links with top CPI (Maoist) cadre. “He had provided cash to Ravindra Ganjhu, a regional committee member of CPI (Maoist)...,” said the agency.

The case pertains to a Gunjhu-led attack on a Police Control Room vehicle of Jharkhand’s Chandwa at Lukaiya More on November 22, 2019, in which four police personnel were killed and their weapons taken away.

As alleged, a day before the incident, Singh had met Ganjhu in the Beerjangha forest and given him ₹2 lakh, which was used for the preparation and execution of the attack. The NIA took over the probe in June 2020 and months later, seized over ₹2.50 lakh from his house. It was attached in April 2022.

The NIA alleged that even after the Lukaiya More incident, Singh continued to fund the CPI (Maoist) and their activities. He gave ₹5 lakh to the couriers of Ganjhu, identified as Baijnath, Rajesh and Kunwar, in January 2020. The couriers were intercepted with the money and a separate case was registered at the Chandwa police station. It was later transferred to the NIA.

Santosh Construction had initially moved a writ petition in the Jharkhand High Court for getting six major bank accounts released. After the plea was dismissed, it approached the Supreme Court. However, that petition was also dismissed on January 3, said the agency.

