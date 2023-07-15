NIA arrests two persons allegedly linked to terror outfits 

July 15, 2023 04:30 am | Updated 04:30 am IST - NEW DELHI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two persons for alleged involvement with Kashmir-based terror groups.

They have been identified as Mushaib Fayaz Baba (20) and Hilal Yaqoob Deva (35), residents of Shopian in Jammu & Kashmir. They were allegedly working for Pakistan-based commanders and handlers of proscribed terrorist outfits, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and its shadow organisation, The Resistance Front (TRF).

The arrests were made following a series of raids conducted by the NIA on the residential premises of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of the banned terrorist outfits and their newly-floated offshoots and affiliates in the past few weeks.

According to the agency, the two accused were involved in transporting weapons and funds, on the directions of Pakistan-based handlers.

The OGWs working for the terror outfits collect and distribute huge consignments of narcotics, cash, small arms/weapons, explosives, and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), including remote-controlled sticky/magnetic bombs, which are smuggled into Indian territory from Pakistan using drones.

The NIA alleged that the terror outfits were involved in targeting minorities, migrants and security personnel. “The conspiracy was hatched both physically and through cyberspace, using encrypted social media apps,” it said.