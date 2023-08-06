NIA arrests two operatives of PFI from Bihar’s Motihari

August 06, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - Patna

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on August 5 arrested two people from Motihari in East Champaran district who are suspected to be the operatives of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). The NIA team raided a house in Chakia locality and arrested two youths. The NIA has also recovered a country-made revolver from their possession.

According to the police, the arrested youths are Shahid Raza and Mohammad Kaif, and the NIA team had contacted the local police station and informed them about the PFI operatives and jointly conducted the raids.

The police sources said that Shahid Reza has a garment shop on Kesariya Road, whereas Mohammad Kaif is into the business of sand and stone chips. The NIA conducted the raids on the information shared by Yakub alias Sultan alias Usman, who was nabbed by the agency last month in the Phulwari Sharif module case.

The NIA officers will interrogate Mr. Reza and Mr. Kaif to dig out more details about the module.

Kantesh Kumar Mishra, East Champaran Superintendent of Police (SP), confirmed the development saying interrogation is under way.

Earlier on the basis of inputs, the NIA had conducted raids in Phulwari Sharif and Darbhanga. During the raid, the agency had found many suspicious documents.

On August 3, the NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet against four persons in connection with the case alleging the commission of unlawful and anti-national acts by the PFI in the Patna district of Bihar. The fresh chargesheet has been filed against Mohammad Tanweer, Mohammmad Aabid, Mohammed Belal and Mohammed Irshad.

