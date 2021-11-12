NIA arrests two more alleged associates of terror outfits in J&K

A paramilitary soldier at a market in Srinagar on Thursday.

NEW DELHI

12 November 2021 21:59 IST

In all, 27 accused have been arrested in the case so far.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two more persons in connection with the alleged conspiracy to carry out terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and other major cities, including Delhi. In all, 27 accused have been arrested in the case so far.

The accused have been identified as Rashid Muzaffar Ganaie and Nasir Mir, both residents of Sopore. “Preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested persons are terror associates/overground workers of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists,” said the agency.

“The case relates to a conspiracy, both physically and in cyberspace, for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities, including Delhi, by the cadre of proscribed terrorist organisations Laskhar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates such as The Resistance Front (TRF) and the People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF),” it said.

According to the NIA, those under the scanner were involved in several terrorist acts, including the killings of innocent civilians and security personnel. The agency had registered the case on October 10.