NIA arrests two in Shaurya Chakra awardee murder case

NEW DELHI

22 June 2021 19:56 IST

The KLF activists are close aides of Inderjit Singh who is chargesheeted

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two alleged Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) accomplices in connection with the killing of Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu, a Shaurya Chakra awardee, in Tarn Taran last year.

The accused have been identified as Harbhinder Singh and Navpreet Singh. The agency has alleged that they are close aides of the chargesheeted accused, Inderjit Singh, who had conducted reconnaissance, and were involved in the conspiracy to kill the Shaurya Chakra awardee.

“Both the accused were produced before the NIA Special Court, Mohali, on Tuesday and have been taken into NIA custody for four days,” the agency said.

The case was initially registered at the Bhikhiwind police station in Tarn Taran after Comrade Balwinder Singh was killed at his residence-cum-school on October 16, 2020.

The NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet against eight accused persons in the case.