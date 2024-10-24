NIA arrests ‘terrorist’ Arsh Dalla’s associate at Delhi airport

Baljeet Singh alias Baljeet Maur of Bathinda district, Punjab is wanted in several cases, including a Khalistan Terrorist Force-related case registered earlier this year

In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday (October 24, 2024) arrested an alleged associate of designated individual terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla of Khalistan Terrorist Force (KTF), soon after he landed at Delhi airport from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The accused has been identified as Baljeet Singh alias Baljeet Maur of Bathinda district, Punjab. The agency took him into custody on his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. He was wanted in several cases, including a KTF-related case registered by the NIA earlier this year.

“Baljeet, against whom a Look-Out Circular was issued in February this year, also had a non-bailable warrant of arrest against him since June 2024. His arrest marks a significant development in India’s fight against terrorism, particularly concerning the activities of KTF and Dalla,” said the agency.

Logistics support

According to the NIA, its investigations revealed that Baljeet Maur was involved in providing logistics support, identification of extortion targets, and recruitment of new associates, as well as terror funding to India-based aides of Arsh Dalla. “He was a key conspirator in the KTF conspiracy to unleash terror in Punjab in the case...registered suo motu by the NIA on February 13, 2024,” it said.

The case accuses KTF operatives and handlers of raising terror funds through extortion activities, recruitment of new members, targeted killings, and smuggling of arms and ammunition into India.

