NIA arrests Tarn Taran blast “mastermind” on extradition from Austria 

December 08, 2022 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested alleged terrorist Bikramjit Singh, who was wanted in connection with the Tarn Taran bomb blast in Punjab, after his extradition from Vienna in Austria.

The accused was extradited to India by the competent authority of Austria’s Linz, in coordination with the Interpol, and brought to Delhi. The agency alleged that Bikramajit had formed a gang to carry out terror attacks in Punjab. He was absconding in a case registered in 2019. The NIA had sent a team to Austria for securing his custody.

Based on the non-bailable warrants issued by a Mohali special court and subsequent Indian Red Notice, the then absconding accused was detained in Linz on March 22, last year. After completion of legal proceedings, the court concerned allowed his extradition.

According to the NIA, Bikramjit not only instigated his associates and others to commit terrorist acts, but also conducted training for configuring improvised explosive devices and using them. “During various processions/agitations, he carried bombs and instigated other participants to attack government agencies to strike terror in the population at large. He is the key conspirator in the conspiracy to target Dera Muradpura,” it said.

