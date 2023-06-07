HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIA arrests six accused during Punjab, Haryana raids in KTF case

NIA conducted searches in the locations of terrorist Arshdeep Singh Dala and his close aide and absconder, Manpreet Singh alias Peeta yesterday

June 07, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
A view of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi.

A view of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

During the searches conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at ten locations in Punjab and Haryana in connection with Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) on June 6, six accused have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in terrorist activities in India.

Several incriminating materials were also seized during the raids. NIA conducted searches in the locations of terrorist Arshdeep Singh Dala and his close aide and absconder, Manpreet Singh alias Peeta yesterday. "Several incriminating materials including digital devices were seized during the raids conducted as part of the NIA's crackdown on 'individual terrorists' and terrorist outfits engaged in criminal/terrorist activities in India.

A total of six persons have been so far arrested in the case," the NIA statement said. The probe revealed that Dala, as well as his associates based in different countries including Manpreet Peeta in the Philippines, are continuously recruiting new cadres in India to carry out the activities of the banned terrorist organisation Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

"They are raising funds for the organisation through extortion and other means, and carrying out smuggling of arms, ammunition and explosives from across the border," the statement added.

NIA conducted these searches in connection with a criminal conspiracy to raise funds for the banned terrorist organization Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) for carrying out terrorist activities. Earlier, the NIA had registered a suo moto case on August 20 last year under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Related Topics

Punjab / Haryana

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.