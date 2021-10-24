National

NIA arrests person ‘linked to IS-affiliated outfits’

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a person for allegedly having links with the banned Islamic State-affiliated outfits.

“Earlier in 2013, Muhammad Tauqir Mahmood along with his associate had also visited Syria illegally to liaise with Daesh leadership and had offered support from Indian Muslims,” said the agency on Sunday.

The arrest of Mahmood (33), a resident of Bengaluru, has been made in a case registered by the NIA last year against him, Zuhab Hameed aka Shakeel Manna, Irfan Nasir and Mohammed Shihab.

The agency alleges that he —in association with the other accused — had raised funds, “radicalised and recruited gullible Muslim youth of a Quran Circle group and illegally sent them to Syria to join the IS”.

The NIA had arrested Ahamed Abdul Cader and Irfan Nasir last year and filed a chargesheet against them in April.


