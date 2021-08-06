NIA arrests one more person for links with IS-inspired module

NEW DELHI

06 August 2021 22:30 IST

The accused has been identified as Zufri Jawhar Damudi, a resident of Bhatkal in Karnataka.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one more person for his alleged links with an Islamic State-inspired module.

The accused has been identified as Zufri Jawhar Damudi, a resident of Bhatkal in Karnataka.

Earlier this week, the agency had arrested four persons associated with the module from Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir. They were identified as Obaid Hamid, a resident of Srinagar; Muzammil Hassan Bhat, a resident of Bandipora; Ammar Abdul Rahman from Mangalore and Shankar Venkatesh Perumal alias Ali Muaviya, a resident of Bengaluru.

Advertising

Advertising

The NIA has accused them of their role in raising funds, radicalising and motivating more people to join ISIS.

The module was detected about a year ago when the intelligence agencies came across an Instagram channel named “Chronicle Foundation”, comprising over 5,000 members from different parts of the world. They allegedly indulged in Islamic State-related propaganda.

In March, the agency had arrested the module’s alleged head, Mohammed Ameen (Malappuram), along with Mushab Anuvar (Kannur), and Rahees Rashid (Kollam).