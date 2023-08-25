ADVERTISEMENT

NIA arrests one more in LTTE revival attempt case in Tamil Nadu taking the total to 14

August 25, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - New Delhi

The official said all the accused in the case were dealing actively in illegal drugs trade in India and Sri Lanka.

PTI

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another man from Tamil Nadu in the LTTE revival conspiracy case involving illegal drugs and arms trade in Sri Lanka and India, an official said on August 25.

Lingam A alias 'Adi Lingam,' a key conspirator, was the 14 person arrested in the case so far, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The illegal drugs and arms trade case was registered by the NIA in July last year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"A resident of Chennai, Lingam was a close associate of another accused, Gunasekharan, and acted as a benami for the latter's illegal transactions relating to laundering the 'proceeds of drugs and arms trade' in India and Sri Lanka.

"Lingam had also forged Identity documents for members of the racket in an attempt to legitimise their illegal stay in India," the spokesperson said.

The official said all the accused in the case were dealing actively in illegal drugs trade in India and Sri Lanka.

"They were using the money earned from the drugs trade for funding acquisition and amassing of weapons for the revival of LTTE in the two countries," the spokesperson said.

The investigations have revealed that the illegal narcotics were sourced from one Haji Salim, an absconder suspected to be based in Pakistan, the official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US