NIA arrests one more accused in PFI case

August 06, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one more accused for his alleged involvement in the activities of Popular Front of India (PFI) and channelising illegal funds from abroad to its members, the agency said on Sunday.

Shahid Reza of Chakia area in East Champaran district was tracked down following the purported disclosures made by another accused named Mohammed Yaqub Khan. The agency has arrested 16 persons in the case so far.

During the searches at Mr. Reza’s residence, the NIA team found a pistol, ammunition, an air pistol, one sword and two knives. Yaqub Khan had allegedly kept the weapons in Mr. Reza’s custody.

The NIA has alleged that the now-banned PFI was raising an “army” through radicalisation and indoctrination of the youth using false and communal narratives, at the behest of anti-national forces operating from across the border, to wage a war against the country.

The accused persons had been promoting “the unlawful and violent agenda/activities of the PFI and channelising illegal funds from abroad to the PFI members/accused persons in this case for carrying out of violent terror acts”, the NIA alleged.

On January 7, the NIA had chargesheeted four accused, which was followed by a supplementary chargesheet against four more on August 3. The latest chargesheet was submitted against accused Mohammed Tanweer, Aabid, Belal and Irshad Alam, who allegedly arranged arms and ammunition with the intention to indulge in criminal acts.

The case was initially registered by the Phulwarisharif police in Patna. The NIA took over the investigation on July 22 last year.

