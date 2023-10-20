HamberMenu
NIA arrests one in Manipur bomb blast case

On June 21, the explosion had taken place in a Scorpio vehicle parked over a bridge located in the area of Phougakchao Ikhai Awang Leikai and Kwakta along Tiddim Road

October 20, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 02:42 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on October 19 arrested one accused in coordination with the Manipur police, in connection with a bomb blast in Bishnupur’s Kwakta on June 21, 2023.

The explosion had taken place in a Scorpio vehicle parked over a bridge located in the area of Phougakchao Ikhai Awang Leikai and Kwakta along Tiddim Road. The case was initially registered by the State police and later taken over by the NIA on June 23.

The arrested accused has been identified as Mohammed Islauddin Khan. The agency produced him before a designated court which sent him to NIA custody for seven days.

Three persons were injured and the bridge, along with some nearby houses, was damaged as a result of the bomb blast.

