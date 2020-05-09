National

NIA arrests narco-terrorist from Sirsa

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi. File

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Ranjit Singh was acting as a conduit for Pakistan-based groups to push drugs into India and the money generated was used for terror activities

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that the agency along with Punjab and Haryana police arrested Ranjit Singh, allegedly a notorious narco-terrorist, from Sirsa on Saturday as he was acting as a conduit for Pakistan-based groups to push drugs into India and the money generated was used for terror activities.

In a statement, an NIA spokesman said that the probe into a drug case led to the fact that Pakistan-based terrorist organisations were using narcotic trade to generate funds for terror activities in India.

The proceeds of narcotic trade were transferred to the Kashmir valley through couriers and hawala channels for terrorist purposes, it said.

Singh, who has been on the run for nearly a year, was arrested from Sirsa, the statement said.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 5:08:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/nia-arrests-narco-terrorist-from-sirsa/article31544234.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY