NIA arrests narco-terrorist from Sirsa

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that the agency along with Punjab and Haryana police arrested Ranjit Singh, allegedly a notorious narco-terrorist, from Sirsa on Saturday as he was acting as a conduit for Pakistan-based groups to push drugs into India and the money generated was used for terror activities.
In a statement, an NIA spokesman said that the probe into a drug case led to the fact that Pakistan-based terrorist organisations were using narcotic trade to generate funds for terror activities in India.
The proceeds of narcotic trade were transferred to the Kashmir valley through couriers and hawala channels for terrorist purposes, it said.
Singh, who has been on the run for nearly a year, was arrested from Sirsa, the statement said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.