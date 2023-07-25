ADVERTISEMENT

NIA arrests Myanmar national, two others in Mizoram explosives seizure case

July 25, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The case pertains to the seizure of two pick-up trucks laden with 223 boxes of 200 gelatin sticks each, gunpowder, weapons etc., in Aizawl’s Kulikawn. File. | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on July 24 arrested three persons, including a Myanmar national, in connection with the seizure of explosives, arms and ammunition in Mizoram in May last year.

The trio have been identified as J. Rohlupuia, 55; Henry Siangnuna, 48; and C. Laldinsaga, 43. They were taken into custody following searches at four locations in Mizoram — two in Champhai and one each in Aizawl and Lawngtlai districts.

The case pertains to the seizure of two pick-up trucks laden with 223 boxes of 200 gelatin sticks each, gunpowder, weapons etc., in Aizawl’s Kulikawn by an Assam Rifles team on May 1, 2022.

According to the NIA, its investigations revealed that Mr. Siangnuna, a Myanmar national, in connivance with Mr. Rohlupuia, had illegally purchased arms by using the latter’s arms dealer licence. They were being transported across the border to Myanmar when the Assam Rifles team intercepted it.

During the search at Mr. Siangnuna’s house, one smartphone with two SIM cards, one air gun, two compressed air cylinders, one Myanmar entry/exit document and an Aadhaar card were seized, while one smartphone with SIM cards and the original licence used for procuring the arms were seized from Mr. Rohlupuia’s premises, said the agency.

It was alleged that Mr. Laldinsaga’s licence was used for procuring explosives from a firm in Guwahati, for onward supply to Myanmar.

