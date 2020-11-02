NIA arrests madrassa teacher

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a 32-year-old madrassa teacher from West Bengal for his alleged involvement in a “series of conspiratorial meetings convened by the members of the Al-Qaeda module.”

So far, 11 accused have been arrested from West Bengal and Kerala in the case that was registered on September 11 pertaining to “anti-national activities by a group of Jihadi terrorists,” NIA said.

“Investigation revealed that accused Abdul Momin Mondal was working as a teacher in Raipur Darur Huda Islamia Madrassa in Murshidabad District, West Bengal and was found to be involved in a series of conspiratorial meetings convened by the members of the Al-Qaeda module. He was also trying to recruit new members for the group and was raising funds for furthering its terrorist activities. The residential premises of the accused person were searched and digital devices were seized,” NIA said in a statement.

Mondal was produced before the district court and a transit remand to move him to Delhi for interrogation has been granted.