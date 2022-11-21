NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist carrying reward of ₹5 lakh

November 21, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - New Delhi

Kulwinderjit Singh was involved and wanted in many terrorist cases, including a conspiracy to carry out targeted killings in Punjab

PTI

Kulwinderjit Singh. Photo: nia.gov.in

A most-wanted terrorist carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh was arrested from the Delhi airport here, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said on Monday.

Trending

  1. Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
  2. Plastic roads seem to be a no-go with Chennai Corporation
  3. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  5. On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict

ADVERTISEMENT

Kulwinderjit Singh alias "Khanpuria", who had been associated with terrorist outfits like the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), was arrested from the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday soon after his arrival from Bangkok, the official said.

Khanpuria was involved and wanted in many terrorist cases, including a conspiracy to carry out targeted killings in Punjab. He had been on the run since 2019, and the NIA had declared a cash reward of ₹5 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

terrorism (crime)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US