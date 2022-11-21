  1. EPaper
NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist carrying reward of ₹5 lakh

Kulwinderjit Singh was involved and wanted in many terrorist cases, including a conspiracy to carry out targeted killings in Punjab

November 21, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Kulwinderjit Singh. Photo: nia.gov.in

A most-wanted terrorist carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh was arrested from the Delhi airport here, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said on Monday.

Kulwinderjit Singh alias "Khanpuria", who had been associated with terrorist outfits like the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), was arrested from the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday soon after his arrival from Bangkok, the official said.

Khanpuria was involved and wanted in many terrorist cases, including a conspiracy to carry out targeted killings in Punjab. He had been on the run since 2019, and the NIA had declared a cash reward of ₹5 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

