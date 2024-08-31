GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIA arrests key accused involved in radicalisation module case

Aziz Ahamed was nabbed on Friday (August 30, 2024) at the Bengaluru international airport while trying to flee abroad.

Published - August 31, 2024 01:02 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Officials from the National Investigating Agency (NIA) during a raid in a terror related case. File photo for representational purpose only.

Officials from the National Investigating Agency (NIA) during a raid in a terror related case. File photo for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key accused involved in an international conspiracy to radicalise youngsters and establish an Islamic caliphate in India, an official statement said on Saturday (August 31, 2024).

Also read:NIA searches multiple locations in six States in the Bengaluru LeT prison radicalisation case

It said Aziz Ahamed alias Aziz Ahmed alias Jaleel Aziz Ahmed was nabbed on Friday (August 30, 2024) at the Bengaluru international airport while trying to flee abroad.

According to the NIA statement, the arrest was made in a case registered by the agency against six people influenced by the extremist, radical and fundamental ideology of the Hizb-ut-Tahrir -- an international pan-Islamist and fundamentalist organisation fighting to establish an Islamic caliphate and enforce the constitution written by its founder Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani.

As per the NIA investigation, the accused had "conducted secret Bayaans, where many participants, particularly gullible youth, were radicalised with ideologies of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, which seeks military assistance (Nusra) from forces inimical to India to achieve its nefarious goal".

Aziz Ahamed was found to be one of the chief initiators in conducting secret 'Bayaans', the NIA said.

Related Topics

terrorism (crime) / arrest / islam / national security

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.