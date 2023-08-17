ADVERTISEMENT

NIA arrests key accused in ₹9 crore gold smuggling case

August 17, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

Accused Mohabbat Ali, a resident of Rajasthan, had been absconding since September 2020 and his return was coordinated through Interpol channels

The Hindu Bureau

The case pertains to the seizure of gold bars weighing 18.56 kg which were being smuggled into the country from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. File | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested an accused in connection with the seizure of gold bars worth over ₹9 crore. It was seized at the Jaipur international airport in 2020.

Accused Mohabbat Ali, a resident of Rajasthan, had been absconding since September 2020. An Interpol Red Notice (September 13, 2021) and a look-out circular (2021) had earlier been issued against him. The Central Bureau of Investigation coordinated his return from Saudi Arabia through Interpol channels.

The case pertains to the seizure of gold bars weighing 18.56 kg which were being smuggled into the country from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. They had been concealed inside the batteries of emergency lights, to be smuggled by the accused and others, including Subhash, Mohammed Maqbool Sheikh, Chuna Ram, and Amjad Ali.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The NIA had filed a chargesheet against Mohabbat Ali on March 22, 2021, under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The agency had declared him as a “most wanted” person with a reward of ₹2 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

The accused was declared a Proclaimed Offender on March 17, 2021, by the NIA special court and a non-bailable warrant was also issued against him. “The NIA investigations have revealed that the accused had provided the gold bars to the carriers, Subhash and Maqbool Sheikh, to be smuggled from Riyadh to Jaipur,” said the agency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US