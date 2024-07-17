NIA arrests four persons in fake Southeast Asian call centres case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on July 16 it has arrested four persons in the human trafficking and cyber fraud case related to Laos and other Southeast Asian countries.

Accused Manjoor Alam, Sahil, Ashish, and Pawan Yadav aka Afroze/Afzal, were arrested in Delhi. While Mr. Alam is from Delhi, Mr. Sahil and Mr. Ashish are from Bahadurgarh in Haryana, and the fourth accused is from Bihar’s Siwan.

According to the NIA, the four were part of the organised trafficking syndicate involved in luring and trafficking Indian youth to foreign countries on the false promise of lucrative jobs. The victims were forced to work in fake call centres at Laos, Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone, among other places in the Southeast Asian region, as part of a massive network being operated by foreign nationals through operatives based in various parts of India, Laos, and other countries.

“Through these call centres, the youth were coerced into carrying out illegal online activities, such as investment scams, relationship scams, cryptocurrency scams, etc.,” said the NIA.

Earlier in May, the agency had conducted searches at 15 locations across six States and two Union Territories, in collaboration with the local police. The searches led to the registration of eight new First Information Reports involving human trafficking and cyber frauds. Subsequently, in June, the agency filed chargesheet five accused persons, including foreign nationals, in a similar case in Mumbai.

