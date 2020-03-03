NIA arrests father-daughter duo in connection with Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF men: Officials

Srinagar

03 March 2020 16:40 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested a father-daughter duo for their alleged involvement in the Pulwama attack in last year.

The arrest comes days after NIA arrested 22-year-old Shakir Bashir Magrey, an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative. The accused had tracked the movement of CRPF convoys and allegedly helped assemble the bomb used in the attack that killed at least 40 paramilitary personnel.

Officials said Tariq Ahmad and his daughter Insha Tariq (26) were questioned by the police and later handed over to the NIA. Preliminary reports suggest that the duo played role in the Lethpora attack. “The conspiracy regarding the attack had taken place in their house,” an official said.